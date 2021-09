The same mental strength and physical strength, the same clarity and coldness and the important moments: even the match points, Carlos Alcaraz looked like his most famous countryman Rafael Nadal. As we said before, in the 3rd round of the men's singles, in one of the most spectacular matches of the tournament so far, the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, for many the spiritual and national heir of Rafael Nadal, eliminated Stefanos Tsitsipas in 5 exciting sets, beating the Greek with the final score of 6-3 4-6 7-6 0-6 7-6.