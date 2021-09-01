Cancel
AP Source: Smoltz, Leiter refuse vaccine, will work remotely

ESPN
 4 days ago

John Smoltz and Al Leiter are not making in-studio appearances for MLB Network after refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Wednesday because they aren't at liberty to publicly discuss...

