Joe Rogan Postpones Nashville Show Following Testing Positive For COVID-19

Joe Rogan has officially tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to cancel his upcoming Nashville show at the Bridgestone Arena alongside Dave Chappelle.

The popular podcaster took to Instagram to update his fans on Wednesday, September 1.

The former UFC commentator explained that on Saturday night he quickly realized that he was not doing well at all. He had a headache and was feeling "very weary" and "rundown".

Erring on the safe side, he wisely chose to self-isolate from his family by sleeping in a separate part of the house, but throughout the night, his symptoms only got worse with "fevers and sweats".

The avid political centrist — that has previously made comments saying that he would advice against young, healthy people getting the vaccine — admitted that he was pretty sure what this mysterious illness was from the beginning, and immediately got tested the next morning.

Following testing positive for COVID, the controversial show host said that he immediately started a laundry list of various medications to combat the sickness, including Z-Pak, ivermectin, and a vitamin drip.

After 3 days of medicating — presumably under the watchful eye of medical professionals— the Joe Rogan Experience creator claimed that he was feeling so much better. "I really only had one bad day," he told fans via Instagram. "Sunday sucked, but Monday was better. Tuesday felt better than Monday, and today I feel good. I actually feel pretty f***ing good."

Though Rogan himself seems to be doing well, the bad news is that he was forced to change the date of his Friday show, which will now take place Sunday, October 24.

He ended the video apologizing to fans for the circumstances and praising the doctors involved with his recovery. "My apologies to everyone. Obviously, there's nothing that I can control. It is what it is. Crazy times we're livin' in. But a wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily."

This comes after the television personality had already sparked criticism after voicing some of his controversial opinions on the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccinations.

"If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated?,' I’ll go, 'No.' If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this," Rogan said candidly, prompting an immediate backlash from fans and even Prince Harry himself.

"Just stay out of it," The Duke of Sussex advised the former UFC-12 commentator. "The issue is in today’s world with misinformation endemic, you’ve got to be careful about what comes out of your mouth."