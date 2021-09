PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ida is long gone, but the devastation it left behind remains. On Friday morning in Center City, the work continued to drain water from the Vine Street Expressway. There is significant progress being made Friday when it comes to the flooding on I-676. Crews have been working overnight to pump out the water so the road can reopen, but the highway remains inundated and the road is closed in its entirety westbound and closed between I-76 and Broad Street eastbound. The water level has been shrinking at the Vine Street Expressway slowly since Thursday evening. But at the height...