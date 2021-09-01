Don’t hide from past due rent — get help

If you’ve been avoiding the landlord because the rent’s coming due, help is available. The City of Fort Worth offers assistance with rent and utilities for those affected by the pandemic.

Renters can apply online for rent payments, past due rent, utilities, past due utility bills and other housing expenses resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

City staff continue to offer in-person help filling out applications. Renters can make an appointment online for help sessions every Thursday in September, 3-7 p.m., at Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St. Those with appointments will be served first, but walk-ups are welcomed.

Renters may qualify if they lost a job, had reduced hours, experienced a reduction in household income or other financial hardship due to COVID-19 and are at risk of eviction or homelessness.

Questions? Call 817-392-7540 or email the Neighborhood Services Department.