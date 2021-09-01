Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Don’t hide from past due rent — get help

Posted by 
Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Duvn4_0bjveygu00

If you’ve been avoiding the landlord because the rent’s coming due, help is available. The City of Fort Worth offers assistance with rent and utilities for those affected by the pandemic.

Renters can apply online for rent payments, past due rent, utilities, past due utility bills and other housing expenses resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

City staff continue to offer in-person help filling out applications. Renters can make an appointment online for help sessions every Thursday in September, 3-7 p.m., at Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St. Those with appointments will be served first, but walk-ups are welcomed.

Renters may qualify if they lost a job, had reduced hours, experienced a reduction in household income or other financial hardship due to COVID-19 and are at risk of eviction or homelessness.

Questions? Call 817-392-7540 or email the Neighborhood Services Department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

175
Followers
600
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

COVID-19 vaccination clinic schedule for the week of Sept. 6

The City of Fort Worth continues to host community vaccine clinics at convenient locations across the city. Most sites are available for adults 18 years and older only. Parents of youth ages 12-17 should call 817-392-8478 to learn about additional options. No testing or vaccination sites will be available on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy