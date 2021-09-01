Cancel
Sheridan, WY

Explore History program an ‘unintended outcome’

By Floyd Whiting
Sheridan Media
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a partnership with the HUB on Smith, Sheridan Community Land Trust will present the first Explore History in the Hub on Smith cafeteria on Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m. After hearing the SCLT would be behind the Explore History program, Senior Fun and Wellness Coordinator for the HUB on Smith Lisa Wells told listeners of Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse, she received so much interest that she moved the location from the community room to the cafeteria.

