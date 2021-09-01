Explore History program an ‘unintended outcome’

In a partnership with the HUB on Smith, Sheridan Community Land Trust will present the first Explore History in the Hub on Smith cafeteria on Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m. After hearing the SCLT would be behind the Explore History program, Senior Fun and Wellness Coordinator for the HUB on Smith Lisa Wells told listeners of Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse, she received so much interest that she moved the location from the community room to the cafeteria.