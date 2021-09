A condition that affects many people of African descent is finally meeting its therapeutic match. You have full access to this article via your institution. Every parent or carer wants the best for their children, but sometimes biological miscues obstruct that universal hope. This is especially the case with sickle-cell disease, a disorder in which red blood cells take on an abnormal shape described as a crescent or sickle. This malformation restricts oxygen delivery to the body, leading to severe pain and organ damage. The disease is found mainly in people of African descent, although hotspots also exist in India and the Middle East.