Cardinal soccer team picks up first win
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry defeated South Stokes 2-0 on August 30 to pick up its first win of the 2021-22 season. Coach Andy Jessup enters his third season as East Surry head coach. The Cardinals return many of its players from the spring 2021 season, including four seniors that have been with the team at least three years: Jacob Lowe, Nick Lowery, Kevin Ramirez and Alfonso Bautista. Another senior, Jesus Estrada, joined the team last season and made an immediate impact as a starting midfielder.www.mtairynews.com
