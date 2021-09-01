Removing Race Term From CKD-EPI Could Worsen Cancer Care for Blacks
Last Updated: September 01, 2021. Removing race from CKD-EPI will calculate lower eGFR for Black patients and exclude more from receiving chemo. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Removing race from the Chronic Kidney Disease-Epidemiology Collaboration (CKD-EPI) equation will calculate a lower estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) for Black patients and exclude more from receiving chemotherapy, according to a study published online Aug. 13 in The Lancet Oncology.www.doctorslounge.com
