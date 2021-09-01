Cancel
Environment

Texas Motor Speedway opens campground for Hurricane Ida evacuees

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 7 days ago
Texas Motor Speedway has opened one of its campgrounds free of charge to victims of the devastation caused by hurricane Ida in Texas and Louisiana.

The campground is located on speedway property off Highway 114, just south of the Lone Star Kartpark. The adjacent shower/restroom facility is open and available. Directional signs to the campground will be posted throughout the facility.

Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter is working with the American Red Cross to help collect monetary and blood donations for those affected by the hurricane. Any physical donations should be made directly to local shelters.

