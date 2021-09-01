Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Texas House advances bill to restore money to pay salaries for 2,100 state workers after Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed Legislature funding

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas House on Wednesday gave the preliminary OK to legislation that will, among other things, restore funding for the salaries and benefits of the 2,100 staffers of the Legislative branch after Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed those dollars in the next state budget.

www.ksat.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#The Texas House#Legislative#Senate#Democrats#Gop#Hb#Republican#The Texas Supreme Court#The Texas Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Editorial: Can torch-bearing Texans stop Abbott's monster?

We do not know whether the coronavirus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. What we do know is that a laboratory closer to home — one of our 50 “laboratories of democracy” — has cobbled together a monster worthy of Dr. Victor Frankenstein. We’re talking about Texas, of course, where a power-hungry governor and his Trumpian disciples in the Legislature are piecing together policies more extreme than any in the nation. Walling off the state’s border with Mexico and totally outlawing abortion are only a couple of features of our new Lone Star leviathan.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Poll finds highest-ever disapproval rating for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott had the lowest approval rating since February 2016 and his highest disapproval numbers during his tenure as governor, The Texas Politics Project’s August polling found. The poll queried 1,200 registered voters in Texas, finding that 50 percent disapproved of Abbott’s job performance and 41 percent approved. Nine...
Austin, TXwbap.com

Opponents Of New Law Sue The Governor

Austin (AP) – Opponents of a sweeping Republican elections overhaul in Texas filed a lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott before he had even signed the changes into law. A broad coalition of voting rights attorneys, disability rights groups, and faith-based organizations filed lawsuits Friday over the far-reaching voting bill in Texas known as Senate Bill 1. The Legislature approved the law after Democrats ended months of protests that kept new limits on voting hours and other new restrictions from reaching Abbott sooner. Abbott says he’ll sign the law sometime in the next few days.
Texas Statemyfoxzone.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's approval rating falls to an all-time low

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s approval ratings have fallen to an all-time low. According to a Texas Politics Project poll, 41% of respondents either “strongly” or "somewhat" approve of his time in office. Forty-one percent of respondents “disapprove strongly” of Abbott. In total, 50% disapproved of Abbott either...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to sign controversial election integrity bill Tuesday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to sign the the state's controversial election integrity bill Tuesday after a months-long battle with Democrats opposed to the legislation. Abbott will travel to Tyler, Texas on Tuesday to sign SB 1, an election security bill that will set new rules for mail-in voting while increasing the number of partisan poll watchers and giving the state more control of local voting operations.
Texas StateKSAT 12

Texas’ second special session of the year is over. Here are five things you need to know.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Legislature on Thursday adjourned its second specially called legislative session, calling it quits four days early after pushing through a controversial elections bill that Democrats said would infringe the voting rights of minorities and reinstating funding for the legislative branch.
Texas StateKSAT 12

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to sign contentious voting measure SB 1 into law Tuesday

The contentious voting restrictions bill passed by Republicans last month following a Democrat-led quorum break is expected to be signed into law on Tuesday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office released a statement Monday afternoon announcing he would sign Senate Bill 1 at a press conference in East Texas at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. You can watch the live event in the video player above when it begins.
Texas Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

$1.8B border security bill heads to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk

A massive spending proposal to more than double the state’s current investment in border security initiatives is heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk, amid an ongoing influx of migrants at the Texas-Mexico border. The $1.8 billion proposal would be used to construct a physical barrier along portions of Texas-Mexico border,...
Texas StateKSAT 12

Abortion ban, permitless carry, elections bill: The week that solidified Texas' hard right turn after the 2020 election

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Two years ago, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was on the radio explaining why he was not championing the so-called “heartbeat bill” to block abortions as early as six weeks, as he pushed for a series of other anti-abortion measures that legislative session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy