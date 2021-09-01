Texas House advances bill to restore money to pay salaries for 2,100 state workers after Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed Legislature funding

We do not know whether the coronavirus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. What we do know is that a laboratory closer to home — one of our 50 “laboratories of democracy” — has cobbled together a monster worthy of Dr. Victor Frankenstein. We’re talking about Texas, of course, where a power-hungry governor and his Trumpian disciples in the Legislature are piecing together policies more extreme than any in the nation. Walling off the state’s border with Mexico and totally outlawing abortion are only a couple of features of our new Lone Star leviathan.