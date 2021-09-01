Cancel
Sammis Reyes, Jaret Patterson make Washington roster; Jimmy Moreland and Antonio Gandy-Golden released on cut day

By MICHAEL PHILLIPS Richmond Times-Dispatch
Culpeper Star Exponent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHBURN—Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera continued a trend of sweeping organizational change on Tuesday, choosing a 53-man roster heavy on youth and new faces. One surprise cut was cornerback Jimmy Moreland, a JMU alumnus who became a fan favorite in 2019 with his big plays at training camp and in the preseason. The team also cut receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty). Rivera said it “was tough to let him go,” but noted Washington’s improved depth at the position.

