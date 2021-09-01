Cancel
Florida State

Allergies flare up as Saharan dust moves over Southwest Florida

By Jessica Babb
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Saharan dust has filled the sky across Southwest Florida and is causing allergies to flare up for many people.

NBC2 Meteorologist Jason Dunning said Hurricane Ida was partly to blame.

“As it moved north, swirled some of this dust back toward Florida and also helped to pick up more dust from the Caribbean,” Dunning said. “This particular dust plume though is a little bit thicker and lower in the atmosphere than normal.”

Along with other typical allergy triggers this time of year, like grass, humidity, and mold allergist Dr. Johnny Nguyen said the dust in the air can cause problems.

“The large particles cause the typical allergy symptoms, the runny nose the itchy eyes and nasal congestion,” Nguyen said. “The small particles however can travel into your lungs and that can cause respiratory symptoms, cough, and shortness of breath.”

If your allergies have flared up, Nguyen said it’s best to stay indoors.

The Saharan dust is expected to pass later this week.

