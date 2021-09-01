Safer Classrooms Workgroup Formed

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is asking residents — again — to do what they can to stop coronavirus. To that end, the governor held a news conference at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita on Wednesday, in part to announce the creation of the Safer Classrooms Workgroup — a group of healthcare professionals from across Kansas that will highlight the urgency of protecting kids from the COVID-19 delta variant and use best practices to support health and safety efforts at the local and state level. Kelly says the work group will compile a weekly report with several key data points for parents and school administrators.