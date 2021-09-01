Cancel
Safer Classrooms Workgroup Formed

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo protect Kansas students, teachers, and staff from the threat of the contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, Governor Laura Kelly has formed the Safer Classrooms Workgroup. According to the Governor’s office, the workgroup, composed of highly skilled health professionals from across Kansas, will highlight the urgency of protecting kids from COVID-19 and use the best available science and information to support Governor Kelly’s administration, local governments, and school districts to promote health and safety in our schools.

