Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer defended his superstar client after critics claimed she wasn't supporting him six months after he was shot while walking her dogs. In a Rolling Stone feature published on Wednesday (Aug. 1), he unpacked the physical and emotional distress he's experienced since the night of Feb. 24, when he took Gaga's three French bulldogs on a walk in Hollywood when a gunman shot him in the chest and fled the scene with two of the dogs. In August, Fischer launched a GoFundMe to help him purchase a new van for his healing cross-country trip, and shared an accompanying vulnerable video statement. Comments underneath his Instagram post targeted his Grammy-winning pop superstar client, as users asked where her contribution was and why she wouldn't front the $40,000 herself. But Fischer isn't one to point fingers at her.