Fairfield County, CT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fairfield by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Bronx County in southeastern New York Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York Nassau County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Putnam County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 651 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain moving north across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Islip, Jamaica, Yonkers, Bridgeport, Stamford, Flatbush, Norwalk, Danbury, New Rochelle, Flushing, Brentwood, White Plains, Mott Haven, Levittown, East Tremont, Freeport, Shelton, Valley Stream, Commack and New City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

