Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, AL

Inside Jacksonville State football's whirlwind schedule: Three seasons, one year and a 122-day break

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Ala. -- Nearly a year to the day after he thought his season was over, Jacksonville State linebacker Marshall Clark smiles as he sits inside a suite overlooking Burgess-Snow Field on campus. The junior from nearby Munford, Alabama, shakes his head, still unsure how they pulled it off, navigating all the uncertainty of that summer, playing seasons in both the fall and the spring, and then somehow managing to reach the playoffs.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Football
City
Munford, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Jacksonville, AL
College Sports
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Break#American Football#Fcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy