Bishop Sycamore opponents backing out of upcoming games amid controversy
The fallout from the Bishop Sycamore football controversy continues as upcoming opponents are dropping out from the schedule and more may join them. Four teams — St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) High School, DeMatha (Hyattsville, Maryland) Catholic High School, Johnson Central (Paintsville, Kentucky) High School and Duncanville (Texas) — pulled out Tuesday from their games against Bishop Sycamore and are looking for alternate opponents.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0