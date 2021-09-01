Cancel
Bishop Sycamore opponents backing out of upcoming games amid controversy

By Aron Yohannes
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
The fallout from the Bishop Sycamore football controversy continues as upcoming opponents are dropping out from the schedule and more may join them. Four teams — St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) High School, DeMatha (Hyattsville, Maryland) Catholic High School, Johnson Central (Paintsville, Kentucky) High School and Duncanville (Texas) — pulled out Tuesday from their games against Bishop Sycamore and are looking for alternate opponents.

