Chesterfield County, VA

LEGAL NOTICES 9/1/2021

chesterfieldobserver.com
 6 days ago

12305 Jefferson Davis Hwy. The above establishment is applying to the VIRGINIA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL (ABC) AUTHORITY for a Mixed Beverage On Premises; Wine and Beer On Premises license to sell or manufacture alcoholic beverages. Christopher L. Green (President and Secretary); Daniel S. Fuller (VP, Treasurer and Asst. Secretary) NOTE: Objections to the issuance of this license must be submitted to ABC no later than 30 days from the publishing date of the first of two required newspaper legal notices. Objections should be registered at www.abc.virginia.gov or 800-552-3200.

www.chesterfieldobserver.com

Comments / 0

