Unique converted sanctuary home lists in Kansas for $295,000. Take a look inside

Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA unique home that rests under a 1900s sanctuary in Winfield, Kansas, has landed on the real estate market for $295,000. The home, which has been in the same family for almost 30 years, is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom property with more than 3,500 square feet of living space that takes up the first level of the property.

