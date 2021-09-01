Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

What to Do in Portland (Sept. 1-7)

By WW Staff
WWEEK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose looking to escape to an idyllic, small town without encountering the current complexities of rural Oregon (anti-maskers and overrun hospitals) may find some solace in the brand-new, slice-of-life video game Lake, which presents the pristine, fictional town of Providence Oaks, Ore.—as invented by Dutch game developers Gamious. Generally, the cliché of an inordinately cheerful, provincial cast of characters is that some supernatural element is bound to crop up. However, brothers Jos and Pim Bouman stayed the contemplative course. Lake really does seem to be mostly about delivering mail. If Animal Crossing has made one thing abundantly clear, it’s that people like video game chores. Have at it! Available on Steam beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.

www.wweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Kathleen Turner
Person
Tom Mccall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Symphony#Grand Ave#Alcohol#Dutch#Animal Crossing#Venice Vr Expanded#The Portland Art Museum#Nw Film Center#The Venice Biennial#Wild Roots#Crate Barrel#Ne Grand Ave#Western States Center#Covid#Oregon Ballet Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Posted by
Portland Report

COVID-19 vaccine: Portland sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Portland: 1. 5253 SE 82nd Ave #27 (503) 477-8453; 2. 7901 SE Powell Blvd STE K (503) 384-2475; 3. 3131 SE Milwaukie Ave 503-234-3488; 4. 8145 SE 17th Ave (503) 382-2253; 5. 105 NW 13th Ave (503) 327-0233; 6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy