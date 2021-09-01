What to Do in Portland (Sept. 1-7)

Those looking to escape to an idyllic, small town without encountering the current complexities of rural Oregon (anti-maskers and overrun hospitals) may find some solace in the brand-new, slice-of-life video game Lake, which presents the pristine, fictional town of Providence Oaks, Ore.—as invented by Dutch game developers Gamious. Generally, the cliché of an inordinately cheerful, provincial cast of characters is that some supernatural element is bound to crop up. However, brothers Jos and Pim Bouman stayed the contemplative course. Lake really does seem to be mostly about delivering mail. If Animal Crossing has made one thing abundantly clear, it’s that people like video game chores. Have at it! Available on Steam beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.