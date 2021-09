A new study confirms what many have suspected all along: the popular blue surgical face masks used by nearly everyone do barely anything to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The study, conducted by the University of Waterloo in Canada, found that surgical face masks only prevent the spread of Covid-19 a measly 10% of the time, with Serhiy Yarusevych, a professor of mechanical and mechatronics engineering and the lead researcher of the study, saying that the masks don’t properly cover the face, allowing droplets to escape from the sides and spreading into the surrounding air.