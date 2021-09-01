Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville splits volleyball matches with Jacksonville Christian

By Shannon Fagan
weisradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAYLESVILLE – The Gaylesville Lady Trojans split a pair of volleyball matches with Jacksonville Christian on Tuesday. They won the first match 25-21, 25-17, 24-26, 24-26 and 15-13, but dropped the nightcap 16-25, 16-25. Aubrie Peek posted 11 kills and two digs for the Lady Trojans (4-2). Peyton Bright added 10 assists, four kills, three digs and two aces. Emma Givens contributed nine aces and eight assists. Andreah Calvert came away with seven digs, five kills and two aces. Delaney Coker delivered six digs, four aces and a kill.

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Coker, AL
City
Gaylesville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Christian#First Match#Nightcap#Chattooga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy