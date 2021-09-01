Gaylesville splits volleyball matches with Jacksonville Christian

GAYLESVILLE – The Gaylesville Lady Trojans split a pair of volleyball matches with Jacksonville Christian on Tuesday. They won the first match 25-21, 25-17, 24-26, 24-26 and 15-13, but dropped the nightcap 16-25, 16-25. Aubrie Peek posted 11 kills and two digs for the Lady Trojans (4-2). Peyton Bright added 10 assists, four kills, three digs and two aces. Emma Givens contributed nine aces and eight assists. Andreah Calvert came away with seven digs, five kills and two aces. Delaney Coker delivered six digs, four aces and a kill.