Reddit takes action against groups spreading Covid misinformation

By By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business
kezi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter days of controversy over its decision not to crack down on misinformation about Covid-19, Reddit is somewhat backtracking, taking action against dozens of its groups known as "subreddits." The social media site on Wednesday banned one prominent subreddit called r/NoNewNormal, which described itself as hosting a "[skeptical] discussion of...

