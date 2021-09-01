Anthony Davis was reportedly frustrated that Dennis Schröder didn’t set him up as well as Rajon Rondo

While the reported addition is still waiting to be made official, let's take a look at three things that this addition means for the Lakers in the upcoming season. The 2020 Lakers had a specific playing style that played a big part in their success, and they are looking to return to this formula once again. Players like Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, and Javale McGee were attractive lob targets for Rondo and LeBron, and they thrived on an athletic style of play. Substitute DeAndre Jordan for McGee while also adding Russell Westbrook to the mix, and you have a recipe for that same style of play.