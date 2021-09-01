Anthony Davis was reportedly frustrated that Dennis Schröder didn’t set him up as well as Rajon Rondo
By the time he returned late in the year, the Lakers could not get going quickly enough before his season came to an end with a groin injury in the first round of the playoffs against Phoenix. While Davis' frustrating season falls largely at his feet and bad luck with injuries, there was another aspect that reportedly led to his lackluster output. According to a report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Davis and new point guard Dennis Schröder did not quite see eye-to-eye.www.lakers365.com
