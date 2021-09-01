Cancel
Joe Rogan says he has COVID-19, took discredited horse dewormer drug to treat it

By Mike Murphy
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan, who has been dismissive of the COVID-19 vaccine, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public Healththepress.net

They are anti-vaxxers?! These stars won't get the COVID-19 jab

COVID-19, for the pandemic to end we need to get vaccinated, right?. But due to conspiracy theories, doubts about the science or personal choice, many citizens of the world are refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine. Many stars have publicly tried to convince people to get jabbed, however some have...
Pharmaceuticalsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Vaccinated People Are Spreading the Covid-19 Delta Variant

Kim Iverson, one of our favorite reporters, is reporting on Joe Rogan’s recent statements regarding Coronavirus. Joe Rogan made some statements that garnered some negative publicity, but Kim Iverson goes through the issues Joe brought up in his podcast and Kim shows that Joe Rogan’s comments were based on facts.
CelebritiesWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Caught Lying About Illness

Joe Rogan is currently one of the most popular personalities in the world of MMA, largely thanks to his commentary skills and also his podcast. Conor McGregor’s crazy message to Joe Rogan was also leaked previously. It was also previously reported that Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19. Joe Rogan...
Public HealthNME

KISS’ Gene Simmons condemns “evil” politicians as he continues support for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

KISS‘ Gene Simmons has condemned politicians in Florida and Texas in a new interview as he again expresses his support for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Speaking to 95.5 KLOS, via Blabbermouth, Simmons has once again shown his support for making vaccines mandatory by law, saying: “Should there be a mandate, which means a law, that you must get vaccinated? Yes, there should be.”
Sciencemediaite.com

Joe Rogan Tears Into Fauci, Blames Him for Mistrust in Science: ‘You’re Supposed to Believe’ Him After He’s Been ‘100 Percent Wrong’

Joe Rogan is going after Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credibility — arguing that he has lost the public trust. It was just over a week ago when Rogan claimed that vaccine passports would move the United States towards a dictatorship. He revisited that idea on Tuesday by worrying that America would embrace a “social credit score” connected to vaccine passports in order to control the population.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Drops Sad Joe Rogan Bombshell

Joe Rogan is currently one of the most popular personalities in the world of MMA, largely thanks to his commentary skills and also his podcast. Conor McGregor’s crazy message to Joe Rogan was also leaked previously. It was also previously reported that Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19. Tito Ortiz...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This is the First Sign Joe Rogan Knew He Had COVID

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan broadcast a new message on Instagram yesterday: He has the coronavirus. "So I got back from the road Saturday night, feeling very weary," said Rogan. After feeling poorly, he "got up in the morning, got tested and turns out I got COVID." On tour with his comedy show, he announced he was moving a Friday show in Nashville due to his illness. So what were Rogan's symptoms and how did he "know what was going on"? Read on to discover his initial symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
Public HealthLexington Herald-Leader

Joe Rogan says he got COVID and took ivermectin, which the FDA advises against

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan says he was sickened with COVID-19 and took ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies to treat it. Rogan, who hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify, posted an Instagram video Wednesday revealing he began feeling ill Saturday night with a fever and a test the next morning confirmed he had the coronavirus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Joe Rogan: Podcast host has Covid and used controversial horse de-wormer drug ivermectin in treatment

Joe Rogan, the widely popular comedian, MMA commentator and podcast host, tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend and had to reschedule an upcoming tour date.“I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary,” Mr Rogan, whose Joe Rogan Experience podcast reaches an estimated 11 million people, told followers in an Instagram video on Wednesday. “I had a headache, and I just felt just run down. Just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was...
Public Healthwtxl.com

Joe Rogan says he tested positive for COVID-19

Joe Rogan announced on Instagram that he tested positive for COVID-19 and felt "run down." The podcast host and MMA commentator said he separated from his family after he started feeling sick Saturday night. "Throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on," Rogan...

