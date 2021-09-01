Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Unique converted sanctuary home lists in Kansas for $295,000. Take a look inside

By TJ Macias
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA unique home that rests under a 1900s sanctuary in Winfield, Kansas, has landed on the real estate market for $295,000. The home, which has been in the same family for almost 30 years, is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom property with more than 3,500 square feet of living space that takes up the first level of the property.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Room#Zillow#Special Finds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Hastings, MNHastings Star Gazette

Tudor-style home features three bedrooms, large sunroom, inground pool

120 9th Street W — listed by Coldwell Banker Realty. Tudor-style home with tons of character and charm. Includes a large private backyard with an inground pool and two garages. The home includes a large living room with coved ceilings and a fireplace with a beautiful wood mantel. The sunroom...
Le Mars, IASioux City Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $295,000

This STUNNING, beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is perfect for hosting and entertaining. Walk into an open foyer leading into the kitchen or to your left a gorgeous bar that seats 6, plus 2 pub tables in the corners!! Eat in kitchen has new appliances, quartz countertops, and Brazilian Koa hardwood flooring. Dining area is spacious with tray ceiling, bay window with leaded glass, perfect for plants and corner built~in!! Just off the kitchen is a large sunken living room with access to the oversized deck on South and West side of home. Main floor laundry room with a large closet for storage. Main floor bath with 2 sky lights, heated flooring and steam shower. Upper level has 4 bedrooms, 1 bath with claw foot tub, large walk~in closet and so much natural light from all the beautiful windows!!!Heated 2 stall garage with work bench and garage fridge that is plumbed to the bar in the house. Also, 2 story shed/playhouse in backyard offers extra storage!! Check out all the unique ceilings in this home... WOW!! SO MANY WONDERFUL DETAILS!!!!
Worldmymodernmet.com

Serene Home in Kyoto Conceals an Inner Courtyard With a Sacred Rock in the Center

Known as the House of the Sacred Rock, this contemporary Japanese dwelling is centered around a serene courtyard with a beautiful story. Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP designed the northern Kyoto home to feel visually connected to the natural views of Mount Hiei and other elements of the surrounding landscape. At the same time, they also wanted to retain privacy from next-door neighbors. The architects achieve this with a façade of vertical wood elements on the facing street but large portions of glass overlooking more private areas.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Wyoming Ranch With Nearly 22,000 Square Feet of Living Space Heads to Auction

A Wyoming ranch with almost 22,000 square feet of living space on 17 acres is set to hit the auction block with no reserve later this month. Dubbed WYO Manor, the property was listed in conjunction with the auction announcement, and is on the market for $24.5 million with Richard Lewis and Chopper Grassell of Live Jackson Hole at Compass. The online auction will be held on Sept. 30, according to Concierge Auctions, which is handling the sale.
Real Estatemyrtlebeachonline.com

Unusual house with its own Stonehenge lists in New Mexico — chilling Zillow Gone Wild

A home and its unusual feature has hit the real estate market in Placitas, New Mexico for $725,000. It also has become the talk of a popular real estate Facebook page. The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom estate has managed to both captivate, and disturb, Zillow Gone Wild, a facetious Facebook page where fans discuss houses listed on the real estate website Zillow. The topic of interest with this New Mexico home is the property’s very own Stonehenge.
Caseyville, ILTelegraph

Look inside this $1.9 million Caseyville mansion

Here's your chance to own. your very own, modern mountain resort in OFallon Schools (K-12). It features an over 7,000-plus square-foot home on 4-plus acres, two lakes, granite saltwater pool and a luxury outbuilding. This is located at 139 Long Branch Lane in Caseyville. A custom double door entry opens...
Gibsonville, NCgreensboro.com

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $275,000

INCREDIBLE 1 level TOWNHOME in Savannah Glen. 1675 sq ft of living space boasting 9' ceilings, arched doorways, cathedral ceilings, bullnose corners and heavy moldings. OPEN floor plan offers large family room with gas log fireplace, bright dining room and kitchen with bar seating, granite counters and tile backsplash. Luxury Master suite boasts linen closet, walk in closet & master bath offering double vanity, water closet and large walk-in shower. 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Rear yard provides privacy fence, covered and open patio areas. END unit townhome has easy access to side yard. 2 car garage and paved drive. Excellently maintained home and yard. Highly desirable Savannah Glen subdivision. MOVE in READY!!
Real EstateSacramento Bee

‘Mesmerizing’ estate listed for $30 million is most expensive in Idaho. Take a look

A bewitching lakeside estate has landed on the real estate market in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho for $30 million, making it the most expensive home listed in the Gem state. “Located in the premier Estates portion of the Black Rock Development, this contemporary masterpiece is perfectly positioned to maximize the incredible setting and mesmerizing Coeur d’Alene Lake views,” the listing on Realtor says. “A mountain-modern marvel with ultra-high-end designer furnishings and beautifully balanced interior/exterior finishes.”
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

A Rundown One-Bedroom in Manhattan Becomes a Two-Bedroom Full of Hidden Storage

It isn’t necessarily the norm in house hunting to look for a place that is “unloved,” but that was just the sort of space that could inspire a certain design power couple. For interior designer Caroline McKeough and her husband Tim McKeough, design journalist and contributor to the New York Times, finding a home that they wouldn’t feel bad about tearing everything out of was exactly what they were looking for.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Check out this 4-bedroom Dallas condo on the 22nd floor of Ritz-Carlton

This sky-high penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton is, well, pretty ritzy. Listed for $10,900,000, the condo sits on the 22nd floor and has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. Here’s the bonus of living in a luxury condo like this: homeowners have access to hotel amenities like room service, a concierge, valet and the hotel’s spa.
The Woodlands, TXClick2Houston.com

7-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion in The Woodlands sold for $7.5M

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A seven bedroom, 8.5-bath home in The Woodlands was sold for approximately $7.5 million last week. According to the Houston Business Journal, the home, located at 99 West Grand Regency Circle was listed on the market in May and was then listed as “sold” last week.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Brooklyn Waterfront Mansion, Once the Borough’s Most Expensive Listing, Sells for $7.2 Million

A waterfront mansion in Brooklyn, New York, has traded hands for $7.2 million, close to $3 million less than its last sale price of $10 million in 2018. Located on Jamaica Bay in the neighborhood of Mill Basin, the modern-style 1965 home has 14,000 square feet of interior space and 2,324 square feet of outdoor space, plus two boat slips, according to the listing with Doreen Alfano of Bergen Basin Realty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy