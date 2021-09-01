Apricot Kernel Oil Is Mega Popular in Skincare—This Is Why
Oils get a bad rap, especially when it comes to applying them on our skin. But we are seeing that the tide is starting to change. With oil cleansers, facial oils, and oil-based bodycare gaining popularity, learning more about how to properly use oils on our skin will help ensure we're making the best choices for our skincare concerns and skin types. We know that some oils are best used solo or as a carrier oil on skin, and we're here to find out if apricot kernel oil can yield similar benefits. Especially since the emollient-rich oil is said to help improve skin tone and even diminish the appearance of dark circles under the eyes.www.byrdie.com
