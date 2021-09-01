Apricot Kernel Oil Is Mega Popular in Skincare—This Is Why

Thanks to science, we’re more aware of the dangers of putting metals, chemicals, and even natural but harmful substances in or on our bodies. Part of our growing breadth of knowledge includes the fact that the body absorbs substances rubbed into the skin. There’s an ongoing concern (though no direct evidence) that the aluminum used in most antiperspirants could contribute to aluminum buildup in the body, which can have dangerous side effects. Aluminum-free deodorants are one way to cut down on exposure to potentially harmful substances. These deodorants manage body odor with gentle, natural, and/or organic ingredients. They do it without aluminum and sometimes other ingredients you might not want to put on your body. We’ve compiled the best aluminum free deodorants with tips to help you decide on the formula that fits your circumstances.