Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Top Impact Star Says He Is Now Officially A Professional Wrestler

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling X Division Champion Josh Alexander has declared that he is now officially a professional wrestler. Alexander took to Twitter today and issued a statement on how he no longer has to work as a construction insulator. The Walking Weapon, who has been married to indie wrestler Jade Chung since 2016 with two kids, thanked his supporters, and the companies who have given him opportunities.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ace Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Professional Wrestler#Combat#Impactwrestling#Tjp#Aaw#Destination Chicago#Fite Tv#Njpw#Aawpro#Njpwglobal#Team Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

AAW Destination Chicago Results: Fred Yehi vs. Josh Alexander, More

AAW held their latest show in Destination Chicago on Thursday night, featuring Fred Yehi vs. Josh Alexander and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:. * Davey Vega (w/ John E. Bravo & Hartenbower) defeated Jake Lander. * Juice Robinson defeated 1 Called Manders.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Drops AEW All Out Bombshell

WWE star Sasha Banks seemingly teased a huge debut at AEW All Out. There has been a buzz regarding the AEW debut of Daniel Bryan and amid this, ‘The Boss’ dropped a cryptic Tweet to tease the fans. Sasha Bank hints on Daniel Bryan AEW debut. The latest tweet has...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Breaks Silence On WWE Hiatus

Sasha Banks has not been on WWE programming for quite some time and was recently replaced by both Carmella and then ultimately ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch in the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match against then-champion Bianca Belair. While her absence has not been fully explained by Banks, WWE or anyone else for that matter, ‘The Boss’ has still very much been active. This bad Sasha Banks medical update was recently revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WCW Star Daffney Cause of Death Announced

You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The former WCW and Impact Wrestling star Daffney Unger (Shannon Claire Spruill) passed away at the age of 46 after she posted a cryptic video message during her Instagram live session. It was announced on Thursday afternoon that former WCW star breathed her last. TMZ.com further noted that police arrived for a welfare check and were met by Daffney’s mom. When they knocked on the door and there was no answer, they left without trying to gain entry. Finn Balor ‘Breaks Character’ After Roman Reigns Loss.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan & Nikki Bella Bombshell Leaks

Why would someone like Daniel Bryan ruin anything for anyone let alone something for Nikki Bella? Well, it’s not all what it seems to be as Nikki Bella had high hopes for Daniel Bryan to stay with the WWE, but as all of us know by now, that’s just not the way that things panned out. We may even be seeing Daniel Bryan at All Out if everything goes as planned on that end. Daniel Bryan has revealed to AEW fans why he really quit WWE.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Another “Major” Name Coming To AEW (Other Than Daniel Bryan)

One more? The biggest wrestling story of the weekend so far has been CM Punk making his AEW debut. That is the kind of thing that can offer a heck of a shakeup and that seems to have been the case so far. What makes this even more interesting is the fact that Punk might not be the only big name coming to AEW. It seems that we know the second name, but what if there was a third?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Replacing’ Triple H In WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has seemingly decided to make some huge changes to NXT. This will also change the approach of how they will bring in new talents to the gold and black brand. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and a few others were in control of the black and gold brand but now it appears that is about to change as the leadership will see a shift. CM Punk: ‘I Was Going To Die In WWE’
WWEBleacher Report

AEW All Out 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

CM Punk was set to return to the ring for the first time in seven years as he battled Darby Allin in the main event of All Out, the most anticipated pay-per-view in All Elite Wrestling history. The match headlined a show that also saw The Elite's Kenny Omega and...
WWEGamespot

AEW All Out 2021 Results: Live Updates, Match Card, And Surprises

AEW has been the talk of the town in 2021, with the promotion's expansion with a new Friday night show--Rampage--and signing CM Punk to a deal. There's been a lot of build to the latest AEW PPV, All Out. This year's event returns to the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois--although the event is billed as taking place in Chicago. As the event airs, you can check out live results below, which will be updated as the show goes on. There will also be reviews of each match as well.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting ‘Removed’ From AEW All Out

Sting stated on AEW Dynamite that Darby Allin doesn’t need him in his corner against CM Punk on Sunday, so he won’t be there with him. SiriusXM Canada Host & Producer Bilal Vakani and Second City’s Daniel Shehori preview AEW All Out 2021. They ask what match should be the...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW All Out results: Omega vs. Christian, several big debuts

AEW All Out, one of the most anticipated shows of the year, featured some huge matches between CM Punk and Darby Allin, the Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers, and Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. The preshow opened with the Countdown to All Out and soon thereafter, the teams were coming...
NFLwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Stars Now Free Agents, Wrestler Deletes Photo Over Backlash

Several former WWE Superstars are becoming free agents as their 90-day non-compete clauses are expiring after today. Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett and Aleister Black were all released back on June 2 of this year. Black, now using the name Malakai Black in AEW, had a...
NFLWrestling-edge.com

WWE Smackdown Star Returns After Medical Emergency

WWE commentator and former NFL star Pat McAfee has been missing out on the commentary on SmackDown as he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was last seen on WWE television announcing SmackDown related matches during the SummerSlam pay-per-view. McAfee is seemingly doing well now and took to Twitter to...
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW All Out live results: CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

A week of AEW events in the Chicago area wraps up tonight with the biggest pay-per-view in company history. CM Punk will make his long-awaited return to the ring, facing Darby Allin. It will be Punk's first match in more than seven years. Four title matches are also set for...
Combat SportsComicBook

Japanese SuperStar Stuns Jon Moxley With AEW Debut

In the match between Jon Moxley and Satoshi Kojima, the former was able to pull off a major victory against his recognized opponent, but Moxley's victory here wasn't the biggest surprise of the match as none other than Minoru Suzuki made his AEW appearance at this All Out extravaganza. Starting his career in 1988, the Japanese superstar has been regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time and with good reason, making his North American All Elite Wrestling debut and blowing some major minds.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Several AEW Wrestlers Leave Chicago Before All Out, Current WWE Stars Seen In Town

According to a report from Fightful, several AEW wrestlers have left the Chicago, IL area prior to tonight’s All Out pay-per-view event. Cash Wheeler and Dax Hardwood (FTR) reportedly left Chicago earlier today, while a significant number of wrestlers decided to stick around for tonight’s show, despite not being booked for the event. Also, several WWE Superstars who are currently under contract were in town throughout the weekend.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

9/5 AEW ALL OUT PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report with analysis and star ratings on Omega vs. Christian, C.M. Punk vs. Darby, Bucks vs. Lucha Bros., Baker vs. Statlander, Jericho vs. MJF

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Exacalibur. Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch Dailycast host Mike McMahon live reviewing the event with live callers, emails, and on-site correspondents. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345.

Comments / 0

Community Policy