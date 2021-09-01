Top Impact Star Says He Is Now Officially A Professional Wrestler
Impact Wrestling X Division Champion Josh Alexander has declared that he is now officially a professional wrestler. Alexander took to Twitter today and issued a statement on how he no longer has to work as a construction insulator. The Walking Weapon, who has been married to indie wrestler Jade Chung since 2016 with two kids, thanked his supporters, and the companies who have given him opportunities.www.wrestlinginc.com
