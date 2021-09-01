Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Poor Soldering, Not Amazon, Killed 24 EVGA RTX 3090 GPUs

By Zhiye Liu
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 is one of the best graphics cards that money can buy. However, multiple GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards bit the dust while playing Amazon's New World game. EVGA has launched an investigation into the dead graphics cards and has shared the results with PCWorld. GeForce RTX...

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

850
Followers
5K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpus#Graphics Cards#Evga#Pcworld#New World#Amazon Games#Precision X1#Mosfet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards will continue to be scarce till the end of 2022

Over the past year, multiple reports have prophesized that graphics cards will remain scarce through 2021 and maybe even 2022. The global chip shortage is far from over, and things are unlikely to change anytime soon. Those looking to get their hands on an Nvidia RTX 3000 GPU will have to keep their eyes peeled throughout 2022. Nvidia head honcho Jensen Huang said in an investor call (via Seeking Alpha) that supply will remain tight until the end of next year.
Computerswindowslatest.com

Windows Update now tells you if Windows 11 can be installed on your PC

Windows 11 is coming later this year, and Microsoft has confirmed that only eligible devices would get the new operating system via Windows Update. If your desktop is not compatible with Windows 11, Microsoft says you can test drive the new operating system using Media Creation Tool, but this process is not recommended.
RetailPosted by
PC Gamer

The best gaming CPU, AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X, is now cheaper than it's ever been

AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X takes pole position in our roundup of the best gaming CPUs, the only real downside being the price (especially since it doesn't come with a bundled cooler). Now that it's more widely available, though, it's prone discounted pricing. To wit, you can buy one today for $494.99 from Antonline (through the retailer's eBay account).
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU prices are finally falling — but there's a catch

After a year of microchip shortages that's left people constantly Googling where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, GPU prices are finally falling, in the German market at least. That's according to a recent report from 3DCenter.org, which states that the Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards prices are reportedly dropping faster than AMD's RX 6000 series GPUs. Since Nvidia's latest-gen GPUs first hit the market, the prices quickly jumped, reaching its peak in May 2021. It was around this time that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti rumors entered the picture. This is in contrast with AMD's RX 6000 series graphics cards, which remained relatively close to MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) values.
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

Student or not, Dell's Back to School sale has actual gaming PCs with actual GPUs

First, my apologies to anyone who doesn't want to be reminded about having to go back to school just yet, but Dell has listed another bunch of PC discounts in its Back to School sales push. So, if you're after a shiny new laptop to take into lectures, or a desktop PC for those 3am just-hours-before-submission-deadline essay sessions, then Dell's offering a little extra cash off its systems.
ComputersPosted by
Gadget Flow

HP ZBook Fury 17 G8 professional laptop has the newest Intel CPUs and NVIDIA or AMD GPUs

Get serious work done with the HP ZBook Fury 17 G8 professional laptop. The Zbook Fury 17 G8 gives you desktop-like performance with the newest Intel CPUs and NVIDIA or AMD GPUs. That way, you can work on your design while ray-tracing in the background. Otherwise, divide power among your team with the ZCentral Remote Boost software. Best of all, this workspace gadget gives you great performance on the go since it’s just 26.95 mm thick and weighs only 7.07 lb. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the same storage and memory you’d expect from a desktop—and those are expandable, too. In fact, expansion and service are easy since you get tool-free access to removable parts. You also have a wide selection of ports for adding essential accessories. Finally, with Windows 10 Pro 64, you’ll be at the top of your business game.
RetailFudzilla

AMD’s RX 6600 XT latest makes a fine crypto miner

The AMD RX 6600 XT will probably not ever make it to a PC near you because it is likely to be snapped up by crypto miners. While high-performance graphics cards normally attract interest from crypto miners, a post on Reddit says that the RX 6600 XT’s power efficiency makes it one of the best.
ComputersTechSpot

Voltage manipulation can bypass hardware security on AMD's server CPUs

Why it matters: Researchers from the Technische Universität Berlin have demonstrated that AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation (SEV) technology can be defeated by manipulating input voltages, compromising the technology in a similar way to previous attacks against its Intel counterpart. SEV relies on the Secure Processor (SP), a humble Arm Cortex-A5,...
Electronicspcinvasion.com

ASUS may have discontinued its most affordable RTX 30 Series graphics cards

Consumers are still desperately trying to track down RTX 30 Series graphics cards for manufacturer pricing, though the prices are slowly coming down in secondary markets. Still, we’re only talking about the situation going from worse to bad. Even if the overwhelming demand was somehow satisfied and prices did return to what the AIBs are charging, it’s still not a pretty picture in comparison to Nvidia’s MSRPs and typical affordability. It seems that aspect of the situation is now getting a bit worse as well, because most of the affordable ASUS Dual graphics cards appear to no longer be available.
ComputersLiliputing

Intel NUC X15 laptop packs an NVIDIA GPU and a 240Hz display

Intel releases a whole range of compact NUC desktop PCs every year. They even offer larger more “extreme” NUCs aimed at gamers. Laptops from Intel are much more rare… and a gaming laptop is almost unheard of. That’s exactly what the new NUC X15 “King County” is, however. Think NUC...
SoftwarePosted by
PC Gamer

Nvidia's mining limiter hacked: LHR GPUs now 70% effective

The latest release of the popular Etherum mining tool, NBMiner has managed to hack Nvidia's mining limiter so that it isn't as effective as it once was (via Videocardz). Nvidia's Lite Hash Rate (LHR) GPUs originally halved the hash rate of the graphics cards, NBMiner manages to up this to 70% of the performance, although the tool's developers recommend capping out at 68% for stability sakes.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Intel Arc: DG2 graphics card Alchemist with 6 nm production

Intel has revealed a few additional details about its upcoming Arc graphics cards, which should make gamers’ hearts beat faster from the first quarter of 2022. In addition to availability, performance and prices are still marked with big question marks. Just a few days ago, Intel announced the delay to...
Video GamesPosted by
MarketRealist

When Will Graphics Cards Be Back in Stock? Outlook, Explained

PC gamers stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic have had a difficult time—that is, those who are building their own setup. Essential graphics cards have been in short supply for years now. That scarcity was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The problem is complicated and the light at the end of the tunnel keeps moving further away. When can PC gamers expect to get their hands on graphics cards?
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Purchase advice: The most important criteria for a graphics card purchase in 2021

Purchase advice: The most important criteria for a graphics card purchase in 2021. Many PC games cast a spell over gamers with opulent 3D worlds. The computer needs a powerful graphics unit so that the fun and immersion factor is not destroyed by jerking. A weak version of this is integrated into the processor in many PCs and most notebooks and is sufficient for displaying the user interface of the operating system and applications, for videos and visually simple games in a low level of detail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy