William Norman Hayes

William Lee Youngblood, 91, of Port Neches, passed away on August 26, 2021. William was born to Wesley and Marie Youngblood in Huntsville, Tx but moved to Port Neches as a child. He enlisted in the Army soon after graduating from Port Neches High School and spent 11 years serving his country, including nursing the Korean war wounded at MASH hospitals in Tokyo. He attended Lamar University and graduated with degrees in Biology, Chemistry, and Education. He was a beloved biology teacher in Hull Daisetta and Orangefield for many years. At the age of 65 he enrolled in Lamar’s RN program and soon went to work at Saint Mary’s hospital as charge nurse. William was also known for his orchids and his knowledge of everything that had to do with their care. He spent countless hours working on the orchid display at the Warren Loose Conservatory at Tyrell Park. He requested that no services be planned for him but to go to the conservatory and enjoy the orchids he loved so much.