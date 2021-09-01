Cancel
Obituaries

William Norman Hayes

Roanoke Daily Herald
 5 days ago

William Norman Hayes, 91, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. He was the son of the late Harvey A. Hayes and Nellie Rickman. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Anna Evans Hayes. He is survived by his daughters, Connie H. Allen (William) of Skippers, Virginia,...

www.rrdailyherald.com

Virginia State
Alabama State
Obituaries
Relationshipsnny360.com

Mr. and Mrs. Richard C. Williams, 65 years

WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Richard C. Williams, Weaver Road, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1 with a dinner hosted by their son and daughter-in-law and attended by immediate family members. Mr. Williams, son of Edwin E. and Rosetta Youngs Williams, married Barbara E. McAnulty, daughter of Robert...
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Norman Roberts

Services for Norman Jon Roberts, 62 will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery by Pastor Gregg King. Friends may call 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. The family asks that anyone attending visitation please wear a mask. He died on...
Port Neches, TXkogt.com

William Lee Youngblood

William Lee Youngblood, 91, of Port Neches, passed away on August 26, 2021. William was born to Wesley and Marie Youngblood in Huntsville, Tx but moved to Port Neches as a child. He enlisted in the Army soon after graduating from Port Neches High School and spent 11 years serving his country, including nursing the Korean war wounded at MASH hospitals in Tokyo. He attended Lamar University and graduated with degrees in Biology, Chemistry, and Education. He was a beloved biology teacher in Hull Daisetta and Orangefield for many years. At the age of 65 he enrolled in Lamar’s RN program and soon went to work at Saint Mary’s hospital as charge nurse. William was also known for his orchids and his knowledge of everything that had to do with their care. He spent countless hours working on the orchid display at the Warren Loose Conservatory at Tyrell Park. He requested that no services be planned for him but to go to the conservatory and enjoy the orchids he loved so much.
MLive

Christian radio host who linked vaccines to ‘mark of the beast’ dies of COVID

Jimmy DeYoung, a Christian radio broadcaster from Tennessee who questioned the COVID-19 vaccines, died Sunday following a short battle with the virus. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 7, according to The Chattanoogan, and died from the virus eight days later. DeYoung operated Prophecy Today and his radio program was heard on more than 1,500 stations worldwide, according to his website.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Willie Earl Jackson

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie Earl “Baby Earl” Jackson, 31, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michele Brooks officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Jefferson, GAmainstreetnews.com

Reverend Julius Mack

JEFFERSON - Reverend Julius Mack, 63, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The Reverend Mack was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Jesse Mack McCluskey and the late Virginia Lee Jackson Mack. Reverend Mack had been the pastor of Bush River Baptist Church for 29 years, worked for Mainstreet Newspapers for 50 years and was currently the printing shop foreman.
The Hollywood Reporter

Hurricane Ida Crushes ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Confederate Flag General Lee Car

Another victim of Hurricane Ida’s wrath: The iconic General Lee car from the 1980s television series The Dukes of Hazzard. Actor John Schneider’s studios in Holden, Louisiana were hit by the devastating storm, leaving one of his General Lees crushed and a second apparently stuck up in a tree as if caught in mid-jump (see photo below). . @John_Schneider Studios (Holden, LA) took a direct hit from Hurricane Ida overnight. John & Alicia were here in Nashville organizing flood relief efforts for Middle TN, and are currently en route home. Please pray, and feel free to support them at https://t.co/eUgMuWctkS. pic.twitter.com/J672wuTcWk — Brian...
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Charlene Denise McLean

SANFORD — Charlene Denise McLean, 48, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/03/21) at her home. Flowers are accepted through Wednesday at Knotts Funeral Home. The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday at Knotts Funeral Home. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Tamara Ann Wicker

SANFORD — Tamara Ann Wicker, 49, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/17/21) at her home.. Tamara was born on July 14, 1972, to Virginia Burch and Charles Wicker. She was also blessed with extra parents, Bobby Jackson and Naomi and Terry Robinson. Thank you for reading!. Please...
Sumter, SCItem

CURTIS ALEXANDER WEEKS

Curtis "Tiny" Alexander Weeks, 68, firstborn of Lewis Jr. and Sue Bell McDonald Weeks, was born on May 21, 1953, in Sumter. He departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at...
Sumter, SCItem

MARTHA LEE ANDERSON DICKS

Martha Lee Anderson Dicks, 78, widow of Ernest Dicks, was born on July 20, 1943, in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Malachi and Cornelius Bowman Anderson. She departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. Public viewing will be held...
Sumter, SCItem

ELINDA GAIL HARRISON

Elinda Gail Harrison, 62, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, Sumter. She was born on March 11, 1959, in Manning, a daughter of Andretta Houston Harrison and the late Joe Nathan Harrison. Funeral services for Miss Harrison will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday...
youralaskalink.com

Joseph Michael Clayton Missing

On august 21, Juneau Police Department began their search for 48-year-old Joseph Michael Clayton. He was last seen around 7:30 AM on the 20th, leaving his father’s residence for a hike. Clayton’s plan was to hike on Perseverance and then go up to the Granite Creek Trail. When he didn’t return later that evening, his father went looking for his vehicle, which was later located in the parking lot of the Auke Lake boat launch. Clayton had left his cell phone at home and was not dressed for being outside overnight.
rdrnews.com

Lula Marie Byrd

Lula Marie Byrd, 87, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in Roswell, New Mexico. There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Benton Harbor, MIWSJM

Ivory Lee Davis

Ivory Lee “Turkey” Davis, 64, passed peacefully at home in Benton Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and service at 12 noon on Monday, Aug, 23, at McCoy’s Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1840 Union Ave., Benton Harbor. Supt. Steven McCoy will officiate and burial will be in Crystal Springs Cemetery. Share memories at www.bowermanfuneral.com.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Mr. Ollie La’Wayne Collins

Mr. Ollie La’Wayne Collins, age 51, transitioned to be with his heavenly father on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Advent Health of Ocala. He was a graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1988). Ollie attended Stevens Transport in Dallas Texas to receive his CDL. He was retired from the Marion County School Board. Mr. Collins was the owner of Blades of Glory Lawn Service and Ollie Collins Catering.

