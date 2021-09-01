The replacement election in governor recall is unnecessary — here’s why
Imagine picking up the newspaper the day after the California gubernatorial recall election and reading an entirely plausible result: 51 percent of Californians voted to recall the governor and 49 percent voted to keep him in office. However, he will be replaced by a candidate who appeared on the second part of the ballot and finished first in the crowded field with a plurality of only 24 percent of the vote.www.sfexaminer.com
