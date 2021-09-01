The replacement election in governor recall is unnecessary — here’s why

The critical question left in the California recall election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t whether someone likes the first-term Democrat — it’s who is going to take the time to vote.At this point, it’s all about turnout.Mail-in ballots went to all 22 million registered voters in mid-August for the unusual, late-summer election. More than 4.6 million have been returned so far and while it's not known how they voted, information is available on their political affiliation, age and ethnicity. The data shows Democrats are off to an encouraging start, turning in more than twice the number submitted...