Marvel's What If...? star Jeffrey Wright reveals why Doctor Strange episode 'rocked' him

[This story contains spoilers for the premiere episode of Disney+ and Marvel’s What If…?] It’s time to experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe through new eyes. The doors of the multiverse have been blown open thanks to the events of Loki, and with that Marvel Studios takes its first foray into animation with What If…?. While animation is certainly a new medium for the MCU, one that comes with its own expectations and pre-conceived notions about essentiality, What If…? has the potential to be just as crucial to Phase 4 as every other Marvel Studios project we’ve seen on Disney+. Based on the...