Hackensack, NJ

Fire At Southern Ocean Medical Center Leads To Evacuations

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
(Photo by Micromedia Publications)

STAFFORD – After a fire broke out in the early hours Wednesday morning, many patients had to evacuate from Southern Ocean Medical Center, officials said.

Anne Green, a spokesperson for Hackensack Meridian Health, told Jersey Shore Online that the fire was discovered after someone saw smoke coming from one of the vents inside the hospital. The Stafford Fire and Police Departments quickly responded to the scene and helped evacuate a number of patients to a safe area.

The Stafford Fire Department determined the cause was a fire in the air handling unit of the roof, which was shut down and extinguished. The system is currently undergoing repairs without any disruption to patient care, Green said.

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

“We are grateful to staff, team members and first responders for working with us to resolve the issue and put our patients first,” Green said.

