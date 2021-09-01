Wendy's Introduces New Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger
After announcing plans for a new, updated version of their french fries to retain more heat and maintain crispiness for longer last month, Wendy's is making another mouthwatering change with the addition of a new cheeseburger that is sure to have bacon fans' mouths watering. Ahead of National Cheeseburger Day on Saturday, September 18th, Wendy's is launching the Bit Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. The new offering is the third addition to the chain's Made to Crave lineup this year and joins another bacon-packed addition, the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, introduced in May.comicbook.com
