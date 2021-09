Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. When I first sat down with a therapist at my university a couple of years ago, one of the first things I discovered about myself was that I do not like being out of control. At the time, that was exactly how I felt: Careers for environmental humanities graduates are generally hard to get and low-paying, and with my thesis nearly finished, I was hurtling towards a formless future. At the same time, I was also struggling with an uncertain relationship that had left me feeling adrift. To put it simply: I was dealing with some stuff.