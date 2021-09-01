Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Buy & Sell 9/1 – Identifying Who to Add and Who to Drop

By Ben Pernick
pitcherlist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Buy & Sell, where this week’s theme is: explosions and implosions, and OMG it’s September! The Yankees and Padres/Jays/Mets showed simultaneously that a few big streaks can put you back into (or knock you out of) contention. While fantasy standings generally don’t ride so heavily on a win-loss record (unless you’re in Head-to-Head) then it’s no time to quiet, especially because you can capitalize on the moves or lack of moves from teams that already threw in the towel. Anyway, before football inevitably distracts you, let’s get on to the list!

www.pitcherlist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Jayson Werth
Person
Lewis Brinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Buy Sell#Padres Jays Mets#Ab#Obp#Seattle Mariners#Avg#Cincinnati Reds#Naquintessential#Sb#Statcast#Hardhit#Solers#2b Ss#Miami Marlins#St Louis Cardinals#Telemundo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: should Jake Meyers start in CF when Kyle Tucker returns?

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports. After the Houston Astros dealt Myles Straw to the Cleveland Indians, the centerfield job was handed to Chas McCormick, who has progressed mightily in his rookie campaign. In response to Straw leaving the team, general manager James Click pointed to Jake Meyers for outfield depth.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Misledward Cabrera

It wasn’t the most earth-shattering debut for Edward Cabrera, but we saw skills in his repertoire and command that suggested he could be a strikeout arm and help down the stretch. A date with the Mets today in Game 2 of the doubleheader looked appetizing enough and what we got was not: 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 7 Hits, 0 BBs, 2 Ks – 6 Whiffs, 25% CSW, 53 pitches. What is going on here?
MLBdallassun.com

MLB roundup: Daniel Vogelbach's slam lifts Brewers over Cardinals

Pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday. The Brewers took two of three games from the Cardinals, who carried a 5-1 lead into the ninth inning. Jackie Bradley Jr....
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Gross Moment At Orioles Game On Monday

The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a horrific season and currently own the worst record in Major League Baseball. It’s nothing news for the Orioles, which are one of the worst organizations in baseball over the past decade. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that fans are looking for other things to do while at Orioles games.
MLB247Sports

WATCH: Jake Meyers produces walk-off win for Houston Astros

In the span of just a couple weeks, Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is making a name for himself. On Wednesday night, Meyers gave the Astros a walk-off win over the Kansas City Royals. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Meyers came to the plate with two runners on...
MLBpitcherlist.com

DFS Daily Breakdown – September 1

Welcome to September! With the Mets/Marlins game already being postponed, today’s main slate on DraftKings and FanDuel features 10 games starting at 7:05. As of this writing, I’d also bank on the Nationals/Phillies game getting the PPD treatment, and there’s an 80%+ chance of rain from 4 pm to 10 pm. UPDATE: As I was wrapping this up, the Phillies/Nats game has been PPD. Let’s take a look at the implied run totals for each game, and then we’ll dive into the slate!
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 10 Nastiest Pitches From Tuesday

Every morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know, and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 5 Best MLB Moments from Tuesday

Why does all the fun stuff happen on the west coast? I don’t mean to complain, but it feels quite unfair. Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr., the Dodgers… look, I’m just trying to get to bed before the sun comes up here in Kentucky. And yet, the content beckons. What am I to do?
MLBpitcherlist.com

Patience or Panic 09/02: Nolan Arenado, The Chicago White Sox

Welcome back to Patience or Panic! It is now September and we are in the stretch run of the season. Playoff races are getting tighter and everyone is on edge waiting to see how things shake out. For this week’s edition of Patience or Panic we’re once again looking at an entire team that is firmly in the playoffs already, but has some concerns of late, as well as an individual from a team trying to sneak in via the second wild card spot.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Sunday 9/5

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream – 9/1

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for an excellent tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBpitcherlist.com

It’s a Me, A. Rosario

With all of the hoopla going on with Francisco Lindor and the Mets recently, it is always fun (torturous might be the right word here) to go back and check on how those former Mets that were dealt to Cleveland are doing. Amed Rosario seemed like a lost cause at the plate and in the field when the Mets packaged him in the deal for Lindor and Carrasco this off-season. A few years ago, many felt he’d be the forever shortstop in New York, but not much came of him till he was dealt. Now in Cleveland, he is having his best season with a 105 wRC+, 10 homers, and 12 steals over 120 games. This season has been more reminiscent of his partial breakout season in 2019 (before the 2020 season messed things up for him).
MLBpitcherlist.com

Best Bets of the Day – September 1st

Happy September! Two weeks ago’s 2-1 showing (did not release a Best Bets last week) has me right up against the green. It’s shame too because I was one Frankie Montas strikeout from being positive for the first time since June. No matter, we have scratched and clawed to a 27-29-1 (-0.1u) record and this is the week to finally get over the hump.

Comments / 0

Community Policy