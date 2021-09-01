Lorain County Commissioners OK $500K for Neighborhood Alliance kitchen project
Lorain County commissioners approved $500,000 for Neighborhood Alliance to construct an expanded kitchen to grow its senior meals program to address food insecurity. On Sept. 1, the commissioners unanimously voted in support of the project funded from Lorain County’s share of American Rescue Plan money that will more than double Neighborhood Alliance’s capacity to grow and expand its programs in support of Lorain County seniors.www.morningjournal.com
