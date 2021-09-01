Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lorain County, OH

Lorain County Commissioners OK $500K for Neighborhood Alliance kitchen project

By Kevin Martin
Morning Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorain County commissioners approved $500,000 for Neighborhood Alliance to construct an expanded kitchen to grow its senior meals program to address food insecurity. On Sept. 1, the commissioners unanimously voted in support of the project funded from Lorain County’s share of American Rescue Plan money that will more than double Neighborhood Alliance’s capacity to grow and expand its programs in support of Lorain County seniors.

www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Lorain County, OH
Lorain County, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lundy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Economy#Nutrition#Fresh Fruits#American Rescue Plan#Neighborhood Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Goodbye Columbus: Mexico statue to be replaced by Indigenous

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Christopher Columbus is getting kicked off Mexico City’s most iconic boulevard. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the Columbus statue on the Paseo de la Reforma, often a focal point for Indigenous rights protests, would be replaced by a statue honoring Indigenous women. “To them we owe...
Posted by
CNN

Jean-Paul Belmondo, the battered face of French New Wave cinema, dies aged 88

The legendary French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died aged 88, his lawyer, Michel Godest, said on Monday. The cause of his death was not disclosed. The son of French sculptor Paul Belmondo and painter Sarah Rainaud-Richard, Belmondo was born into an artistic family in Neuilly-sur-Seine in 1933, Reuters reports. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy