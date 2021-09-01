The Suicide Squad: Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Video Features John Cena Reacting to Eating 36 Empanadas
The Suicide Squad was released last month, and the movie's cast and crew have been delighting fans with behind-the-scenes content from the movie. On Monday, some of the movie's cast joined director James Gunn for a Twitter watch party where they shared a lot of fun information about the production. Gunn has also been posting a lot of behind-the-scenes content, including some great stuff featuring John Cena as Peacemaker. In Gunn's latest post, Cena is seen reacting to eating one too many empanadas for a scene.comicbook.com
