Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Suicide Squad: Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Video Features John Cena Reacting to Eating 36 Empanadas

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad was released last month, and the movie's cast and crew have been delighting fans with behind-the-scenes content from the movie. On Monday, some of the movie's cast joined director James Gunn for a Twitter watch party where they shared a lot of fun information about the production. Gunn has also been posting a lot of behind-the-scenes content, including some great stuff featuring John Cena as Peacemaker. In Gunn's latest post, Cena is seen reacting to eating one too many empanadas for a scene.

comicbook.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
Christopher Heyerdahl
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
Lochlyn Munro
Person
Joel Kinnaman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johncena#The Suicide Squad#Dceu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesblavity.com

Actor John Cena Posts His 'Black Twin' And The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Everyone has a doppelganger and apparently John Cena has a Black one, according to reports from CNN. The actor and WWE superstar posted a photo of trainer and bodybuilder Brendan Cobbina that has been circulating on social media because of their resemblance. Cena posted the photo on his Instagram without...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

John Cena Shares Photo Of Black Man Who Looks Just Like Him

John Cena has fully transitioned from wrestling star to Hollywood actor, and he's been embraced by the masses as a result. The charismatic entertainer has had a legendary career in the WWE, bringing his acting chops over to the big screen and adapting very well to the glitz and glam. He's also somewhat of an internet meme, often trending as people make jokes about his "You can't see me" catchphrase. This week, Cena participated in some of the trollery that surrounds him, sharing a photo of a Black man who somehow looks exactly like him.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Has The #1 Movie On Streaming Right Now

In the U.S., Sylvester Stallone has the most popular movie on streaming right now. Yes, it’s The Suicide Squad, DC’s latest superhero blockbuster. It’s possible to watch the film from beginning to end and not even realize the Rocky legend is even in it, though. Stallone provides the voice of breakout character King Shark, the loveable yet people-eating fish-man.
Celebritiesaudacy.com

John Cena posts photo of his lookalike

John Cena, star of The Suicide Squad and F9, recently posted a picture on Instagram that has been floating around the internet. The photo is a Black man who looks just like Cena, and they have similar builds. LISTEN on the Audacy App.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Unveiled His New Aquaman 2 Costume, And It's Awesome

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Aquaman’s journey in the DC Extended Universe is far from over, as Jason Momoa is set to reprise his role as the titular hero and king of Atlantis in a sequel. The movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is mostly a mystery at this point, as the cast and crew aren’t sharing any plot details. Fans have, however, been treated to a number of behind-the-scenes teases, with this latest one arguably being the biggest one yet. Momoa just unveiled the new suit he’ll sport in the film, and it looks awesome!
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Has Another Secret Survivor Reveals Director James Gunn

There are Spoilers ahead for The Suicide Squad. Watching the opening scene definitely showed fans why the members of Task Force X are called the Suicide Squad. Not even 12 minutes into the film, more than half of the team has been slaughtered on the beach in Corto Maltese. As you can see below, just that particular opening scene in The Suicide Squad had the internet going crazy.
WWEMovieWeb

John Cena Is 'Super Sad' Dave Bautista Won't Work with Him But Totally Understands

John Cena has responded to Dave Bautista's apparent refusal to work with him and other WWE legends on a potential movie. Bautista, who impressed fans and critics earlier this year with his starring role in Army of the Dead, was recently asked by a fan on Twitter if he'd be up for co-starring in a new movie with Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Making it clear he's not interested, Dave Bautista snapped back, "Nah I'm good!!"
Celebritiesringsidenews.com

R-Truth Reacts To ‘Black John Cena’ Trending On Twitter

Twitter is full of interesting trends and a ton of people are using the phrase “Black John Cena” today. This sparked a lot of memes and jokes; R-Truth noticed this trend and he had to chime in. A throwback photo was posted by Brendan Cobbina and he looked a bit...
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Is Leaving HBO Max Tonight

This year has already brought some pretty stellar additions to the world of superhero movies, with DC's The Suicide Squad ranking high among them. The blockbuster film was first released both in theaters on August 6th, with it also being made available on HBO Max for the first 31 days of its release. Unfortunately, that limited time has officially come to an end, as The Suicide Squad is expected to initially leave HBO Max on the evening of Sunday, September 5th. This means that subscribers who pay for the streamer's $14.99/month ad-free plan have until then to watch (or rewatch) James Gunn's DC epic.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Fortnite leaks claim John Cena Suicide Squad collab is coming soon

Fortnite might be wrapping up Chapter 2, season 7 this September, but there are still plenty of surprises left in store. DC Comics are seemingly getting ready to bring John Cena himself into the fold. Introducing key Justice League characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman has been paid off...
Celebrities411mania.com

John Cena Reacts to Batista Not Wanting to Star In a Film With Him

John Cena is sad that Batista isn’t interested in starring in a film with him, but he says he gets why. As you may recall, Batista responded to a fan back in June saying that he should star in a movie with Cena and The Rock by saying, on Twitter, “Nah, I’m good!!” Batista later said that he would “just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal,” and Cena reacted in an interview with Esquire promoting Vacation Friends.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals First Scene Filmed

Before any of The Suicide Squad's sprawling cast of superheroes shot any scenes, director James Gunn apparently kicked off principal photography with a shot that many fans likely did not think too much of: the grainy, 16mm footage that showed a smaller version of Starro the Conqueror meeting with, and eventually taking over the bodies of, a handful of American astronauts. Gunn revealed the tidbit during a livestream of the movie last night, when he and the cast were celebrating its successful run on HBO Max before this weekend, when it disappears from the streaming platform for a while and returns when the movie becomes available for sale on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Has Responded To Dave Bautista’s Team-Up Movie Idea

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Both Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are actors known for their signature roles and genre work. Namely, playing Aquaman and Drax in the DCEU and MCU respectively. And while we’ll see the pair of hulking actors in the new Dune adaptation, Momoa has now responded to Bautista's team-up movie idea.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

No Big Deal, Just Sylvester Stallone Hilariously Congratulating His ‘Friends’ On The Suicide Squad

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While you don’t see Sylvester Stallone’s face anywhere in The Suicide Squad, he played an integral role as the voice of Nanaue, a.k.a. King Shark, one of Task Force X’s main members. At the start of The Suicide Squad, King Shark wasn’t on the best of terms with his fellow operatives, but as filmmaker James Gunn’s latest movie progressed, he made friends with his teammates. Now Stallone is congratulating his own “friends” for the tenth DC Extended Universe flick’s release.
MoviesNicholls Worth

The Suicide Squad Review

James Gunn’s latest film, “The Suicide Squad,” has finally premiered both in theaters and on HBO Max. Both fans and critics have praised the film since its release. This film is a sequel to “Suicide Squad” (2016) and is the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). “The Suicide Squad” boasts a star studded cast, including Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Daniela Melchoir, David Dastmalchain, Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Joel Kinnaman and many more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy