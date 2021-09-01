Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Arthur Eve mural is dedicated at namesake School 61 in Buffalo

By Harold McNeil
Buffalo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new image of former New York Deputy Assembly Speaker Arthur O. Eve looms over the school that is his namesake. A mural bearing Eve's portrait was dedicated during a ceremony Wednesday at the Arthur O. Eve School of Distinction, School No. 61, on Leroy Avenue. The longtime politician and former Buffalo mayoral candidate was lauded by current Mayor Byron W. Brown and others in attendance as a trailblazer and visionary for his dedication to public education, particularly for those growing up in disadvantaged circumstances.

buffalonews.com

