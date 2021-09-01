Cancel
It’s a Me, A. Rosario

By Jim Chatterton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all of the hoopla going on with Francisco Lindor and the Mets recently, it is always fun (torturous might be the right word here) to go back and check on how those former Mets that were dealt to Cleveland are doing. Amed Rosario seemed like a lost cause at the plate and in the field when the Mets packaged him in the deal for Lindor and Carrasco this off-season. A few years ago, many felt he’d be the forever shortstop in New York, but not much came of him till he was dealt. Now in Cleveland, he is having his best season with a 105 wRC+, 10 homers, and 12 steals over 120 games. This season has been more reminiscent of his partial breakout season in 2019 (before the 2020 season messed things up for him).

