Man charged in deadly shooting near I-94 and Dowling Avenue

A 48-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting Sunday evening near Dowling Avenue North and Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

George Howard is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after investigators were able to use surveillance video, which captured the entire incident, to identify him as the alleged shooter.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis Police were called to a shooting at I-94 and Dowling Avenue North on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a crashed vehicle on the interstate with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim, who police say they believe to be in his 30s, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The complaint said investigators obtained surveillance video that showed the victim and the suspect get into an apparent road rage incident, where the victim is seen walking to up to the suspect's driver's-side door, collapsing, and then the suspect's vehicle drives away. Officials used the surveillance video to get the license plate of the suspect vehicle, which was registered to Howard. The surveillance video also showed a man, believed to be Howard, drive to a nearby gas station, exit the vehicle and walk away. According to the complaint, the video shows a passenger get into the driver's seat and drive off.

The complaint says investigators interviewed the passenger, who said Howard and the victim got into a road rage incident before getting on the interstate. The passenger said the victim approached the driver's-side vehicle, which was also captured on surveillance video, and then punched Howard who then shot the victim and fled the scene, according to the passenger.

When police interviewed Howard, the complaint says he identified his vehicle in the surveillance video and said he was driving at the time of the shooting. According to the compliant, he admitted to getting into a road rage incident, but said a person in the backseat was the person who shot the victim. Howard said the man was lying down in the backseat of the vehicle the entire time, but when officers asked Howard to provide information about the alleged man in the backseat, all he could provide was a first name, according to the complaint.