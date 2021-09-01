Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy Plan Is Approved, Allowing the Sackler Family to Escape Legal Accountability for the Opioid Crisis

By Andrea Marks
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xk2C9_0bjvVOxX00

A major push to hold the Sackler family legally accountable for their role in the opioid crisis essentially ended today when a U.S. Bankruptcy Court ruled that the family’s company, Purdue Pharma , creators of the addictive painkiller OxyContin, would be dissolved and the family owners would pay $4.5 billion to address the opioid pandemic, while protecting the family from future liability.

The resolution ends thousands of lawsuits brought against the drugmaker and its owners by state and local governments, tribes, hospitals, and individuals, and it releases the family from current and future civil suits against them for their role in the opioid crisis, which has killed more than 500,000 people nationwide. The family will dole out the billions of dollars over nine years, with most of the funds going toward addiction treatment and prevention programs.

The resolution comes nearly two years after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Many states’ attorneys general objected to the plan before its approval, and in recent months, Congressional Democrats introduced legislation to try to stop the Sacklers from using corporate bankruptcy as protection against personal liability. Washington State’s attorney general has already filed an appeal to the decision, with more expected.

Purdue and the Sacklers have a long history of litigation. In 2007, the company pleaded guilty to a felony charge for misrepresenting the addictiveness of OxyContin. In 2020, it pleaded guilty to more felony charges that they’d marketed drugs to high-volume providers despite suspecting the providers were distributing them illegally. Between 2008 and 2017, as legal pressure on the company increased and after Sackler family members speculated by email with a financial adviser about the security of the family’s wealth, the family took more than $10 billion out of the company and moved it to trusts and holding companies. Half of that $10 billion went to taxes or was reinvested in the business. “[W]hat do you think is going on in all of these courtrooms right now?” David Sackler wrote in 2007 . “We’re rich? For how long? Until which suits get through to the family?”

They will remain one of the nation’s wealthiest families.

Correction: This story previously stated that the Sackler family was ordered to pay billions of dollars; they are contributing it as part of the settlement.

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Lawsuits#Purdue Pharma#A U S Bankruptcy Court#Congressional Democrats#Washington State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
ShoppingRolling Stone

Rolling Stone Essentials: 8 of Our Favorite Things to Buy This Month

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Hundreds of products come across our desks each month, but only a few can earn the Rolling Stone...
MusicRolling Stone

RÜFÜS DU SOL Share Immersive Video for Recent Single, ‘Alive’

RÜFÜS DU SOL have continued their stunning rollout of immersive, groundbreaking content, with the release of the official video for recent single “Alive”. Originally sharing the single back in mid-July, the group’s first new music in three years had a deeply personal lean to it, with lead singer Tyrone Lindqvist showing a state of pure, unguarded emotion as his relatable lyrics adorn a typically-luscious, synth-heavy instrumental from the rest of the group.
CelebritiesRolling Stone

Drake Courts Controversy With R. Kelly Sample on ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy arrived Friday with a track list that features songwriting credits for the sampling and interpolating of the Beatles’ “Michelle,” the Notorious B.I.G., Right Said Fred and, most controversially, R. Kelly. According to WhoSampled, Certified Lover Boy’s stripper ode “TSU” utilizes the same symphonic intro found in...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: The Vandastruts, ‘Guilt Shot’

While 2020 might have been the beginning of a truly awful period of human existence, things can’t be entirely band considering it also gave rise to the birth of New South Wales outfit The Vandastruts. Forming in early 2020, the quartet hail from north of Wollongong, with members coming together...
Medical & Biotechartforum.com

Sackler Family Pays $4.5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits as Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

Thousands of lawsuits relating to the aggressive marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin were brought to a close yesterday as Judge Robert Drain of the US Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, ordered that the drug’s maker, Purdue Pharma, be dissolved and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, pay $4.5 billion of their personal wealth toward the creation of addiction and prevention programs. The Stamford, Connecticut–based Purdue had been charged with assertively marketing OxyContin and providing kickbacks to doctors who prescribed the powerful opioid while downplaying its addictive qualities, resulting in rampant overprescription, an accompanying surge of related addictions, and more than half a million deaths across the United States. As part of yesterday’s settlement, the Sackler family members will be shielded from further lawsuits relating to OxyContin, thus enjoying the type of protection that is typically awarded to companies filing for bankruptcy, rather than to individuals. Of note, no Sackler family member took responsibility for the opioid crisis or offered an apology to any of the suing entities, which ranged from state governments to tribes to individuals.
IndustryWebMD

Judge Conditionally Approves Purdue Pharma OxyContin Deal

Sept. 2, 2021 -- A judge says he’s ready to approve a complex settlement involving Purdue Pharma, the pharmaceutical giant that manufactured the highly addictive prescription drug OxyContin, and scores of public and private entities that sued the company. In the most controversial point of the settlement, the Sackler family,...
LawNPR

The Sacklers, Who Made Billions From OxyContin, Win Immunity From Opioid Lawsuits

Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma won immunity from opioid lawsuits today. In exchange, they will pay more than $4 billion, with much of that money going to help people and communities suffering from addiction. U.S. bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain issued the landmark ruling in a federal bankruptcy court in New York. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann was listening and is here now.
Culpeper, VACulpeper Star Exponent

Culpeper to benefit from Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

The town and county of Culpeper may benefit from the settlement a federal judge approved Wednesday in the class-action lawsuit against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. In July 2020, the Culpeper Town Council night voted to file a $4.6 million claim for damages in the National Prescription Opiate Litigation in which thousands of localities nationwide sued now-bankrupt Purdue Pharma for its lead role in the opioid crisis.
LawBBC

Sackler family wins immunity from further opioid litigation

A US judge has approved a bankruptcy plan for the maker of OxyContin painkillers, shielding its wealthy owners the Sacklers from further legal action over their roles in America's opioid epidemic. Under the deal, Purdue Pharma will pay $4.5bn (£3.3bn) to settle lawsuits related to the crisis. The Sackler family...
Economythecentersquare.com

Washington AG to appeal Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

(The Center Square) – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced he will appeal a decision by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Purdue Pharma that he deems “inadequate” and “flawed,” according to a press release from his office. Washington is one of 48 states that sued Purdue Pharma, the makers of...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
AFP

US judge approves deal dissolving Purdue Pharma in opioid saga

Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of the OxyContin drug that has been blamed for the US opioid crisis, will be dissolved under a plan approved by a federal judge on Wednesday. However, the Sackler families that founded and profited from the company will largely be shielded from further penalties, though they will pay $4.5 billion to settle the many lawsuits over the sale of opioids. "Purdue will cease to exist, and substantially all of its operating assets will be transferred to a newly formed company with a public-minded mission of addressing the opioid crisis," the drug maker said in a statement. Facing an avalanche of litigation, Purdue in October pled guilty to three criminal charges over its aggressive drive to push sales of the highly addictive prescription painkiller, which stoked a nationwide addiction crisis and caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the United States over the past 20 years.
IndustryWEAU-TV 13

Legal shield for Purdue Pharma owners is at heart of appeals

(AP) -The end of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case has left a bitter taste for those who wanted to see more accountability for members of the Sackler family. A federal judge this week gave preliminary approval to a plan that settles some 3,000 lawsuits against the maker of the painkiller OxyContin. But some state attorneys general and cities are promising appeals.
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Sackler family in fueling opioid crisis

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local recovery advocate is denouncing an agreement that shields from lawsuits a family tied to the nation’s opioid epidemic. Yesterday, a bankruptcy court approved a settlement in which the Sackler family agreed to pay 4.5 billion dollars in exchange for legal immunity. The Sacklers owned Purdue...

Comments / 0

Community Policy