COVID-19: Facts first

Re: “ ‘Let the virus’ run its course, a Seattle-area school district official said on Facebook” [Aug. 27, Education]:. Issaquah School District official Jake Kuper asserted, “It only took 200 years to get rid of smallpox. Let the virus become endemic and run its course …” This is patently false. It “ran its course” for thousands of years, and the only thing that caused its eradication was a worldwide campaign of vaccination, isolation and contact tracing.