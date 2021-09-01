Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Report any flooding to local law enforcement and the NWS Flagstaff when you can do so safely. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wagoner and Walnut Grove. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Spring Creek, Buckhorn Creek, Hamlin Wash, Slim Jim Creek, Ash Creek, Blind Indian Creek, Mescal Creek, Arrastre Creek, Dead Mexican Creek, Hassayampa River, Oak Creek, Milk Creek, Cherry Creek, Amazon Gulch, Weaver Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Minnehaha Creek and Cellar Springs Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED