Grant County, AR

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East End, or 12 miles southeast of Southwest Little Rock, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Redfield... Orion Cane Creek... East End Pine Bluff Arsenal... Hensley Ico... Woodson Jefferson... Kearney F.B. Baugh Recreation Area This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 10 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

