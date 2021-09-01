Severe Weather Statement issued for Burlington, Camden by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 18:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Burlington; Camden A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CAMDEN...NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON...SOUTH CENTRAL BUCKS AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 649 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Palmyra, or near Camden, moving northeast at 40 mph. This storm has a history of producing a strong tornado in Gloucester County. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Bensalem, Willingboro, Burlington, Bristol, Riverside, Palmyra, Beverly, Feasterville-Trevose, Northeast Philadelphia, Cherry Hill Mall, Feasterville, Tacony, Andalusia, Holmesburg, Ramblewood, Golden Triangle, Barclay-Kingston and Pennsauken. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 5. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 349 and 355. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 28 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 36 and 38, and between mile markers 40 and 52. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN