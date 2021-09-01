Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Banner, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Banner; Morrill; Scotts Bluff The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northeastern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 449 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Redington, or 25 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bayard, Moomaws Corner, Chimney Rock State Park, Redington, The Intersection Of Highway 385 And L62 and South Bayard Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH