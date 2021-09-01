Cancel
Flash Flood Warning issued for Sullivan by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SULLIVAN, NORTHEASTERN PIKE AND CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain has already fallen with rainfall rates approaching 1 inch in 1 hour at times. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches is possible this evening and tonight. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Monticello, Liberty, Matamoras, Fallsburg, Bethel, Damascus, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Callicoon, Cochecton, Waymart, Wurtsboro, Woodridge, Bloomingburg, Jeffersonville, Bethany, White Lake, Smallwood, Mongaup Valley and Fosterdale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Premier LeaguePosted by
NBC News

Brazil-Argentina soccer match suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies - AFP

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Jean-Paul Belmondo, an undisputed star of France's New Wave cinema after his breakthrough performance in Jean-Luc Godard's "Breathless" in 1959, has died, the French news agency AFP reported on Monday. He was 88. A charismatic actor who often performed his own daring stunts, Belmondo switched...
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...

