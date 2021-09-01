Cancel
Dorchester County, MD

Special Weather Statement issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southeastern Maryland. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Somerset; Wicomico Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Somerset, Wicomico, northwestern Worcester and northeastern Dorchester Counties through 730 PM EDT At 647 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Vienna to 6 miles southwest of Hebron to 6 miles northwest of Marion Station. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salisbury, Fruitland, Princess Anne, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, Salisbury University, Delmar, Hebron, Sharptown, Vienna, Westover, Parsonsburg, West Pocomoke, Pittsville, Willards, Mardela Springs, Galestown, Brookview, Eldorado, Whitehaven and Trinity. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

